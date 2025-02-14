Prepare Purandar airport connectivity plan from Ahmednagar, Satara highways: CM

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and district administration to prepare a plan for direct connectivity for the proposed Purandar airport from Pune Satara and Ahmednagar highways. Land for proposed Purandar airport. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Fadnavis, along with other officials, took a review meeting for various projects in Mumbai, on Wednesday. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil, minister of state Madhuri Misal were present for the meeting.

“The PMRDA should start preparing a plan for connectivity for Purandar airport from Ahmednagar and Satara highways as the people coming from Western Maharashtra will not have to enter the city.”

Among other development projects, Fadnavis said, “The work on the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line and flyover at University Chowk is in progress. The demand had been made for allotting land from Raj Bhavan. The state government has approved it immediately and instructed the administration to hand over the land parcel.”

Pawar said, “There is a need for additional buses for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). There is a demand for 500 additional CNG buses.”

Fadnavis instructed that before starting the process of procuring new buses, the utility must give thought to available manpower and its maintenance.

The chief minister also approved ₹200 crore for cement concrete roads in Hinjewadi and Ranjangaon industrial areas.