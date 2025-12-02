Pune accident: Techie who killed parking attendant remanded to 2-day police custody

A Pune court on Monday remanded Pratap Daingade (49), an IT professional from Nerul, Navi Mumbai, to two days’ police custody for allegedly ramming his car into the valet counter of Toit restaurant in Kalyaninagar, killing a 30-year-old parking attendant on Sunday afternoon. The collision occurred around 3pm on Sunday when Daingade allegedly reversed his Volkswagen at high speed and then suddenly accelerated forward, crashing into the valet counter where Satyendra Mandal (30) was stationed. The impact pinned Mandal between the vehicle and the structure, causing fatal internal injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Daingade was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), where police sought five days’ custody, arguing that detailed custodial interrogation was necessary. After hearing both sides, the court sent him to police custody till December 3. Advocate Angad Singh Gill represented the original complainant.

According to the remand application, police said further investigation was required to establish Daingade’s motive, including whether he acted in anger after being escorted out of the restaurant. Investigators also said they needed to verify where and how much liquor he had consumed, and whether he had taken any other intoxicants.

Police also told the court that the accused’s mobile phone needs to be seized and examined. The remand plea stated that Daingade, despite knowing the risks of drunk driving, ignored requests from the complainant and staff moments before the crash. The incident occurred in front of the complainant and several witnesses.

The FIR includes sections 105, 281 and 185(B) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with sections 184, 185 and 119/117 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Senior police inspector Anjum Bagwan of Yerawada police station said Daingade had consumed a beer inside the restaurant and was creating a disturbance. “The staff escorted him out, which appears to have angered him. Soon after, he sat in his car, reversed, and surged forward into the valet counter,” Bagwan said.

Restaurant staff confirmed he was served only one beer. A preliminary medical examination indicated the presence of alcohol in his system.

In a statement, Toit management said: “We are extremely sad to report that there was an accident outside our restaurant around 3pm, resulting in the loss of life of our colleague, Satyendra Mandal. A driver rammed his car into Mandal, who worked as a valet attendant. An FIR has been registered and the authorities are investigating. We are extending full cooperation to help bring justice to the victim.”

Yerawada police are examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence to establish the exact sequence of events.