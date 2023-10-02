Pune city hospitals run short of ICU beds as viral infection cases spike

PUNE Even as the city is experiencing an increase in viral infections, dengue, and other seasonal ailments, several private hospitals in Pune city are left without intensive care unit (ICU) beds with ventilators, which is crucial for patients with serious ailments. At least 10% of OPD patients require hospitalisation and out of them around 1% to 2% require ICU beds. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr HK Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital and president of the Association of Hospitals in Pune, informed, that most of the major hospitals in the city have their ICU facilities running at full capacity.

“The surge in the cases of viral infection followed by lower respiratory tract infection is the reason behind the ICU beds with and without ventilators being occupied,” he said.

As per the city hospitals, most of the hospitals have witnessed a surge in the Out Patients Department (OPD) with complaints of viral infections, pneumonia, influenza, dengue and respiratory tract infection.

At least 10% of OPD patients require hospitalisation and out of them around 1% to 2% require ICU beds.

Dr Sale, said, this is the peak period for the viral infection and apart from the patients from Pune city several patients are also coming from peripheral parts of the Pune district in search of ICU beds.

“Daily we get inquiries from two to three patients looking for ICU beds. The patients admitted in ICU take longer duration for recovery which leaves the beds occupied for a long duration,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said, even the small and medium size hospitals in the city which have few ICU beds at their hospitals are running full. “

Due to the rainy season, there is an increase in influenza and respiratory tract infection cases. Also, the number of trauma cases due to accidents has increased in the city. It is difficult for the smaller hospital to find ICU beds for patients in big facilities,” he said.

Officials at Bharati Hospital informed that their ICU facility both with ventilators and without ventilators is running at full capacity apart from the viral infection cases there are patients with trauma, surgery and cardiac arrest.

“The waiting list for ICU admission has increased but few beds are kept reserved as an emergency for indoor patients,” said the officials.

Dr Vinod Sawantwadkar, chief executive officer of Jehangir Hospital, said, the hospital ICU was running full for a long time but the number of patients who require ICU has declined in the past couple of weeks. However, the cardiac ICU at our hospital facility is fully occupied,” he said.

