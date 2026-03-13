Pune, The Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday unveiled an eight-point action plan to tackle rising air pollution and traffic congestion in Maharashtra's second largest city, with a strong focus on improving pedestrian infrastructure, promoting public transport and encouraging non-motorised mobility. Pune civic body comes up with 8-point action plan to tackle air pollution, traffic congestion

The roadmap was presented by PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, along with Pune district Collector Jitendra Dudi, during a high-level meeting held at the collectorate.

"The nearly three-hour meeting focused on strengthening coordination among various agencies dealing with traffic management, urban infrastructure and environmental regulation while identifying practical measures to reduce vehicular emissions and ease congestion," an official said.

One of the key proposals discussed was to develop the Shivajinagar area as a pilot emission-free zone, aimed at reducing vehicular pollution in one of Pune's busiest commercial and transport hubs, he said.

The project could later be expanded to other parts of the city depending on its success, civic chief Ram said.

The civic administration also emphasised pedestrian-first urban planning and proposed large-scale improvements in footpaths, pedestrian crossings and street infrastructure to make walking safer and more accessible.

"As part of the plan, the PMC intends to appoint urban designers and mobility experts to redesign major roads with a focus on walkability, urban safety and inclusive public spaces. The redesigned streets will prioritise pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users over private vehicles," the official informed.

Authorities also discussed preparing standardised footpath designs to ensure continuous and obstruction-free pedestrian pathways along key roads, he said, adding the proposals include better street lighting, safer crossings and improved accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

To address congestion caused by roadside parking, officials proposed introducing a parking policy for six major roads.

Promoting sustainable mobility was another key focus area, with the PMC proposing the development of a 35-km structured cycling network aimed at creating safer cycling corridors and linking them with public transport hubs.

A structural improvement plan for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd was also discussed to boost bus operations and encourage commuters to shift from private vehicles to public transport, the official said.

"Neighbourhood walkability plans and pedestrian-friendly zones were also proposed to improve last-mile connectivity and encourage residents to walk for short distances," the official said.

The meeting further discussed measures to improve safety around schools through traffic calming steps, better crossings and restrictions on vehicular movement during school hours, he added.

"The initiative marks a shift towards people-centric urban planning. We have brought together experts, civic officials, police and other stakeholders to address issues of air quality, congestion and pedestrian safety. The PMC is committed to implementing transformational changes and the results will soon be visible," Ram said after the meeting.

Collector Jitendra Dudi said coordinated efforts among multiple agencies were essential to address the city's environmental and mobility challenges.

Officials also reviewed key contributors to air pollution in Pune, including vehicular emissions, road dust, construction activities and increasing traffic volumes, and discussed measures for stricter monitoring and enforcement.

The meeting was attended by PMC's city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar as well as officials from traffic police, Regional Transport Office , Maharashtra Pollution Control Board , Public Works Department and urban mobility experts, NGOs and private stakeholders.

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