Pune district reports 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 207 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,574 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,337 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 10 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,485 and the toll stood at 3,627.

Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday a total of 17.98 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.73 million are first doses, 7.90 million second doses and 345,982 precautionary doses. A total of 297 sites saw vaccination of which 216 were government centres and 18 were private.