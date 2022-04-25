Pune district reports 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 207 are active cases.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported three new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,574 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,337 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported 10 new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,485 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday a total of 17.98 million doses have been registered. Of which 9.73 million are first doses, 7.90 million second doses and 345,982 precautionary doses. A total of 297 sites saw vaccination of which 216 were government centres and 18 were private.
-
7,867 admissions confirmed under RTE in Pune district
At least 7,867 admissions under the Right to Education Act have been confirmed in Pune district, according to the education department. Last two years, the admissions under the RTE have seen a delay due to the pandemic. Under the RTE, private schools must reserve 25 per cent of seats at the entry-level of nursery and Class 1 for students from economically weaker sections. This year, 957 schools were registered in Pune district.
-
Procurement: ₹13,697-cr paid to wheat farmers in Punjab
The Punjab Government has paid ₹13,697 crore to farmers for the purchase of wheat till Monday. Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said this is the highest minimum support price payment made to farmers till April 25 in the past one decade and three times the last year's figures of ₹4,754.42 crore. Private players have procured another 4.6 lakh tonnes, taking the total to about 90.4 lakh tonnes.
-
Delhi importer held for 102-kg Attari heroin haul
The Amritsar Customs on Monday arrested a Delhi-based importer, two days after the seizure of 102-kg heroin concealed in a stock of mulethi (liquorice root) at the Attari integrated check post, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Balaji Trading Company's owner Arun Mittal has been identified as Arun Mittal, who owns Balaji Trading Company, which had placed the order of the mulethi consignment from Afghanistan. It was being ferried by an Afghanistani truck driver.
-
Mercury spikes to 38.5 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, no respite predicted
Mumbai: Amid an ongoing heatwave in parts of north, west and central India, the daytime maximum temperature in Mumbai rose significantly on Monday to touch 38.5 degrees Celsius, up from 35 degrees Celsius the day before. Officials at the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai attributed the spike in mercury to the transport of warm, dry air from the north and northwest India over the Konkan region.
-
Maharashtra logs 84 new Covid-19 cases, down from 144 day before
Mumbai: The state on Monday recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The positivity rate recorded on Monday is 0.62% as 13,535 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The addition to the day's tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday. Mumbai logged 45 fresh cases and zero deaths, keeping the death toll unchanged at 19,562. Maharashtra's total caseload has mounted to 78,76,925, of which 77,28,162 have recovered.
