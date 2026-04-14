Pune escapes heat wave alert, dry weather over nedxt 48 hrs

Pune: Despite a heat wave alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi, for several districts across Maharashtra, Pune is unlikely to see a sharp rise in temperatures. Instead, the city will experience dry weather conditions over the next two days. Pune, India -March 19, 2024:People wear scarf, gloves, goggles,during summer seasos at Laxmi road in Pune, India,Tuesday, -March 19, 2024-HT photo

While maximum temperatures have remained above normal over the past few days, no heatwave warning has been issued for the city. “The city is expected to experience dry weather conditions over the next 48 hours, with no significant increase in temperature,” said S.D. Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD, Pune.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, a colour-coded warning map has been released showing the severity and spread of the heatwave in the state.

On April 15, the entire Konkan belt, along with districts such as Sangli, Solapur, Akola, Amravati, and Yavatmal, is expected to experience heatwave conditions. These areas have been placed under a yellow alert, signalling caution.

The warning is expected to expand on April 16, covering eight additional districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada. By April 17, the intensity is likely to ease slightly, with alerts limited to around 10 districts, mainly in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Meteorologists attribute the conditions to multiple weather systems across the country.

According to a long-range forecast released by the IMD on Monday, Maharashtra is likely to receive below-normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (June–September). In the colour-coded map released by the IMD, Maharashtra has been marked in yellow, indicating below-normal rainfall in most parts of the state. Emerging El Niño conditions are likely to weaken precipitation across parts of the state, IMD officials said.

During the press briefing in New Delhi, director general of Meteorology, Mrityunjay Mohapatra, said a revised forecast will be issued in May.

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