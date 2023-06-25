Two godowns gutted in fire at Devachi Uruli, no casualties

PUNE In the early hours of Sunday, a fire broke out in two godowns located in the bustling Devachi Uruli area, sending plumes of thick smoke billowing into the sky. The incident occurred at around 3:27 am and no casualties were reported in the incident, said officials. The godowns, which housed a variety of goods, vessels and wooden materials, presented a challenging task for the firefighters. (HT PHOTO)

This was the third major fire incident in godowns in the recent time which created question marks on fire safety and security at such godowns.

Upon receiving the distress call, officials from the fire brigade department swiftly responded to the scene, dispatching eight fire tenders, seven from the Pune Municipal Corporation and one from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), to combat the rapidly spreading flames.

Police authorities promptly cordoned off the area, ensuring the safety of nearby residents and preventing the fire from spreading to neighbouring structures.

Police personnel were also deployed to maintain order and assist in the evacuation of individuals residing in the vicinity of the godowns.

Fire brigade officials said that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the blaze. However, a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine the precise cause and prevent such incidents in the future.