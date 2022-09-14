Pune loser as Vedanta picks Gujarat over Maharashtra
Along with politicians, industrialists and others have expressed disappointment over mining giant Vedanta Ltd.’s selection of Gujarat over Maharashtra for setting up its semiconductor manufacturing facility as part of its $20 billion joint-venture with Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer, Foxconn.
Earlier in July, Vedanta along with Foxconn had met Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for investment in the proposed manufacturing facility which was expected to generate nearly 200,000 jobs. The plant was likely to come up at Talegaon in Pune district.
Maratha Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) director Prashant Girbane said, “It is sad that Maharashtra lost the opportunity to host such a large, futuristic manufacturing facility. Maharashtra needs to further increase its efforts to attract investments. We would be glad to continue to support the efforts of the state government.”
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil said, “The BJP seems to be more keen on guarding the interests of Gujarat given that there are elections there.”
Maharashtra Congress leader Satyajeet Tambe urged the Dy. CM to look into the matter and bring the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant project back to Maharashtra. “Such a project has never been implemented in the entire world except in Korea, not even in China. The Vedanta group was bringing this technology for the first time where Maharashtra had the opportunity to generate thousands of jobs and ancillary units, which would have further generated opportunities for the youth. This is a huge blow for Maharashtra’s youth and yet another betrayal of the people of Maharashtra. This failure is pushing their future into the dark. Devendra Fadnavis must try his best and ensure that the project is brought back to Maharashtra,” said Tambe.
On September 29 last year, Tambe had written to cabinet minister Piyush Goyal, urging him to help set up a semiconductor facility in Nashik. He had expressed regret over the lack of semiconductor facilities in India and had stated that the government was paying ‘micro’ attention to such a ‘macro’ matter.
According to Tambe, Vedanta required 1,000 acre of land free-of-cost on a 99-year lease and water and power at concessionary and fixed prices for 20 years. The manufacturing unit was expected to bring in nearly 2 lakh jobs and Talegaon, Pune, was the preferred location due to its infrastructure and availability of skilled manpower.
Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan: 1,800 players vie for top honours on Day 2 in Ludhiana
Over 1,800 under-14 players participated on the second day of district-level games being held under the Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan across 22 venues in the district on Tuesday. Matches are being held for 22 games, including roller skating, long jump, handball, swimming, judo and kabaddi. The games for under-14 category (boys' and girls') are being organised from September 12 to 14.
Gurugram to record spells of rain this week
The India Meteorological Department has predicted spells of rain and thunderstorm in the city till Saturday. IMD officials said that a low-pressure zone presently hovering over central Madhya Pradesh has started rainfall activity which is expected to bring down the daytime temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius. Director of IMD station at Chandigarh, Manmohan Singh, said that the low-pressure system had formed in the central Bay of Bengal which kept travelling westward from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
Four booked for beating stray dog to death in Lonavla
The Lonavla police on Tuesday booked four persons on charges of subjecting a stray dog to cruelty before beating it to death near Swarangan Society in New Tungarli. The accused have been identified as Nitin Vidappa Ahire, Rajesh Ganesh Acharya, Sanjay Vasu Acharya and Mohan Yadav of Swarangan Society in Gold Valley, Tungarli. They transported the dog's body and dumped it at an unknown place, and abandoned the other two seriously injured dogs.
Regularisation of contractual employees: Ludhiana MC House to take final call on September 21
Irked over delay in regularising contractual workers working in the municipal corporation for decades, different employees' unions reached the MC's Zone-A office on Tuesday to meet mayor Balkar Sandhu, who announced to hold MC General House meeting on September 21. The MC has to pay around ₹28-crore as monthly salary.
Man booked for embezzling ₹3.95 crore from manufacturing firm’s accounts
Police have booked a man for allegedly embezzling ₹3.95 crore from the bank accounts of a private firm where he worked for 15 years, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspect joined the firm as an assistant accounts officer in 2007. He started embezzling funds in 2012 and continued to do so till 2020, the firm's internal inquiry revealed. The suspect stopped attending office on January 18 this year and was later terminated.
