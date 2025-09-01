Pune sees surge in conjunctivitis cases

PUNE: With incessant rains lashing several parts of the state, Pune has reported a 15–25% rise in conjunctivitis cases, commonly known as pink eye, over the past ten days. Health experts attribute the surge mainly to seasonal changes. Common symptoms include itchiness, swelling, sticky discharge, excessive tearing, and sensitivity to light (photophobia). It may be caused by viral or bacterial infection—both of which are highly contagious—or by allergies, which are not contagious. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr Sanjay Patil, ophthalmologist at Patil Eye Hospital, said cases have steadily increased in the past week and a half. “We are seeing more than eight to ten cases daily. Both viral and bacterial conjunctivitis are rampant due to the rains and changing climate. Infections typically rise during this season, but with Ganeshotsav approaching, the chances of transmission will be even higher,” he said.

Dr Patil said, “Previously, hardly a single case of Pink eye was reported in a week or fortnight. Now we are witnessing around eight to ten cases in a day.”

Conjunctivitis is the inflammation of the conjunctiva in one or both eyes, leading to redness, irritation, and discharge. Common symptoms include itchiness, swelling, sticky discharge, excessive tearing, and sensitivity to light (photophobia). It may be caused by viral or bacterial infection—both of which are highly contagious—or by allergies, which are not contagious.

Dr Sucheta Kulkarni, medical director of H V Desai Hospital, said the hospital has also noted a steady rise. “For the past two weeks, we have been seeing around seven to eight patients daily. The situation is not alarming yet, but viral pink eye is a common monsoon ailment, much like other seasonal viral infections,” she said.

Pune district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalle confirmed that cases are being reported in government facilities since last week. “We provide free consultation and treatment for patients. People must avoid self-medication, maintain hygiene, and those infected should isolate at home and rest. At present, there is no outbreak in the district,” he said.