Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Pune shivers as mercury dips further; Haveli records district’s first single-digit temperature

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 05:32 am IST

Pune city witnessed a perceptible dip in minimum temperatures, logging 12.4 degrees Celsius on November 14; its coldest morning of the season.

PUNE: On Thursday, Haveli became the first location in Pune district to plunge into single-digit temperatures this season. The area recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius - the lowest so far in the district — which meteorologists say reflects a rising cold trend across the region. Pune city too witnessed a perceptible dip in minimum temperatures, logging 12.4 degrees Celsius on November 14; its coldest morning of the season. Since November 7, temperatures have dropped consistently from around 20 degrees Celsius to nearly 12 degrees Celsius in the city; a sharp decline attributed to clearer skies, dry air, and increased penetration of northerly winds.

Pune, India -Thursday,December,12,2019 The Pimpri Chinchwad twin town experienced a perfect winter morning on Thursday as the entire city was covered by dense fog Photo at bijlinagar road chinchwad in Pune, India,Thursday,December,12, 2019. (HT PHOTO)
Pune, India -Thursday,December,12,2019 The Pimpri Chinchwad twin town experienced a perfect winter morning on Thursday as the entire city was covered by dense fog Photo at bijlinagar road chinchwad in Pune, India,Thursday,December,12, 2019. (HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune’s cooling trend is expected to continue for the next two to three days. Meteorologists say the city may experience slightly lower temperatures as dry continental air continues to dominate the region. “This pattern is typical for November, but the current rate of decline indicates a stronger influence of cool winds,” said an IMD official.

The drop in temperatures is not restricted to Pune district alone. Large parts of Maharashtra are currently witnessing a similar decline in night temperatures. Regions in Vidarbha and Marathwada have reported a more pronounced fall, with some pockets approaching cold wave conditions.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said that the coming days are likely to be even cooler in eastern Maharashtra. “The impact of colder winds is expected to intensify in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Several areas are showing parameters that fulfil the criteria for a cold wave. Accordingly, the IMD has issued a warning for these regions for the period between November 15 and 17,” he said.

While Pune is not currently at risk of a cold wave, the district is expected to experience crisp, cooler mornings and a palpable winter nip over the next few days. As temperatures continue to drop, officials have advised residents to prepare for colder- nights as well as early mornings.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune shivers as mercury dips further; Haveli records district’s first single-digit temperature
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Haveli in Pune district recorded the season's lowest temperature at 9.6 degrees Celsius, marking a significant drop in temperatures across the region. Pune city logged 12.4 degrees Celsius, its coldest morning so far. Meteorologists expect cooler conditions to persist, affecting large parts of Maharashtra, particularly Vidarbha and Marathwada, prompting cold wave warnings from November 15 to 17.