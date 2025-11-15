Pune shivers as mercury dips further; Haveli records district’s first single-digit temperature

PUNE: On Thursday, Haveli became the first location in Pune district to plunge into single-digit temperatures this season. The area recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius - the lowest so far in the district — which meteorologists say reflects a rising cold trend across the region. Pune city too witnessed a perceptible dip in minimum temperatures, logging 12.4 degrees Celsius on November 14; its coldest morning of the season. Since November 7, temperatures have dropped consistently from around 20 degrees Celsius to nearly 12 degrees Celsius in the city; a sharp decline attributed to clearer skies, dry air, and increased penetration of northerly winds. Pune, India -Thursday,December,12,2019 The Pimpri Chinchwad twin town experienced a perfect winter morning on Thursday as the entire city was covered by dense fog Photo at bijlinagar road chinchwad in Pune, India,Thursday,December,12, 2019. (HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune’s cooling trend is expected to continue for the next two to three days. Meteorologists say the city may experience slightly lower temperatures as dry continental air continues to dominate the region. “This pattern is typical for November, but the current rate of decline indicates a stronger influence of cool winds,” said an IMD official.

The drop in temperatures is not restricted to Pune district alone. Large parts of Maharashtra are currently witnessing a similar decline in night temperatures. Regions in Vidarbha and Marathwada have reported a more pronounced fall, with some pockets approaching cold wave conditions.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said that the coming days are likely to be even cooler in eastern Maharashtra. “The impact of colder winds is expected to intensify in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Several areas are showing parameters that fulfil the criteria for a cold wave. Accordingly, the IMD has issued a warning for these regions for the period between November 15 and 17,” he said.

While Pune is not currently at risk of a cold wave, the district is expected to experience crisp, cooler mornings and a palpable winter nip over the next few days. As temperatures continue to drop, officials have advised residents to prepare for colder- nights as well as early mornings.