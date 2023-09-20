Pune traffic police launch digital traffic map for Ganesh Festival

Pune: In wake of the Ganesh festival, a route march was conducted in the city by the police on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

To enhance traffic management and improve the commuting experience during the ongoing Ganesh Festival, Pune traffic police have released a ‘digital road map’ in video format.

The system aims to assist citizens in navigating the city during the festivities, providing crucial information about traffic diversions, road closures, and parking arrangements.

Police said that the map will also help people to know possible road closures and diversions in case of heavy visitor footfall in the city area. Similarly, the location of police help desks and announcements from Pune City police will also be known.

The traffic police department recognised the need for innovative solutions to keep the city’s roadways safe and efficient during the busy festive period. To address this need, a digital traffic map was created and released to the public.

The video map offers a comprehensive visual guide to the traffic arrangements implemented by the authorities during the festival period.

Furthermore, the map offers insights into the locations of temporary parking areas, helping residents and visitors plan their trips to the city’s various Ganesh pandals and cultural events without the stress of searching for parking spots.

This user-friendly digital tool can be accessed through various online platforms, including the official website of the Pune Traffic Police and social media channels.

Commuters can watch the video map at their convenience, allowing them to plan their routes and travel times effectively.