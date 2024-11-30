Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.15 °C, check weather forecast for November 30, 2024
Nov 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 30, 2024, is 24.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.15 °C and 27.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.21 °C and 27.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 189.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 30, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|December 1, 2024
|25.07 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 2, 2024
|26.71 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 3, 2024
|27.49 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 4, 2024
|28.13 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 5, 2024
|28.22 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 6, 2024
|29.23 °C
|Broken clouds
|December 7, 2024
|29.21 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on November 30, 2024
