Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.15 °C, check weather forecast for November 30, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 1, 2024 25.07 °C Overcast clouds December 2, 2024 26.71 °C Broken clouds December 3, 2024 27.49 °C Broken clouds December 4, 2024 28.13 °C Broken clouds December 5, 2024 28.22 °C Overcast clouds December 6, 2024 29.23 °C Broken clouds December 7, 2024 29.21 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.63 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 23.71 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 24.39 °C Very heavy rain Bengaluru 21.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.24 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 24.35 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.75 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on November 30, 2024, is 24.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.15 °C and 27.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, December 1, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.21 °C and 27.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 189.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 30, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

