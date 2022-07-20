Pune’s Vivek Gurav wins British Prime Minister’s award for plogging

Vivek Gurav, who is from Pune and currently studying in the United Kingdom, has been recognised for his plogging initiative and has won “Points of Light Award,” which the Prime Minister of the UK gives to “inspirational volunteers” who are “making a change” in their community.

He believes being in a different country doesn’t change the fact that garbage is an issue and wherever possible, he picks up litter on the streets.

Studying a Masters in Environmental Policy and Management, Gurav brought “plogging” to the city, encouraging people to pick up litter while jogging.

This prestigious award conferred on Gurav was also confirmed via a tweet by the UK in Mumbai: “Congratulations to @vcgurav on winning the @PointsofLight Award for his efforts to make Bristol city litter-free. Vivek has brought his ‘plogging’ initiative from @PunePloggers to Bristol and is inspiring the community to take action on #ClimageChange.” (sic)

“I believe the award amplifies the cause of climate action that I have been trying to promote through picking up litter. Every individual matter, every action counts in the race to fight climate change and this award strengthens this belief of my entire community of ploggers based in India as well as the UK to keep going. It’s an honour and a privilege to be recognised by the British Prime Minister,” said Gurav.

He added that litter picking is looked down and was trolled across the UK. People believe litter picking cannot solve the climate crisis. They forget to understand these are the basics where individual actions start and consumption has been the root of the litter problem. Forcing governments to extract petroleum for plastic is something climate activists around the world are doing. “I am forcing individuals who make these policies to understand it is their call to make decisions wisely, and choose between development and ecologically balanced development,” he said.

“I am shocked and deeply hurt after seeing the amount of single-use plastic packaging being done in the UK,” he said.

“I am not a conventional climate activist. Litter picking is a way I sensitise people and my campaign in India and Britain has been an example of what a community can achieve,” he said.

“Awareness, action and activism will be my blend for evolving the campaign to make sure climate action is tangible while supporting the clarion call to go net zero carbon emissions, “ said Gurav. He is in Pune to finish his research as part of his course.

Professor Judith Squires, acting vice-chancellor and president of the University of Bristol, via mail said, “Gurav’s drive to change the world for the better is nothing short of inspiring. Together with his volunteers, he has picked up thousands of tonnes of rubbish. It has taken hard work, intelligence and generosity of spirit – all traits that Gurav has in spades.”