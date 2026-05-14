Pune, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday promised a safer, seamless journey for the lakhs of 'warkaris' who undertake the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur in Maharashtra, saying that nearly 80 per cent of the work on the route has been completed. Safer pilgrimage, dedicated lanes for warkaris in Maharashtra: Gadkari

The remaining stretches on the "palkhi marg" would be completed within the next four to six months, said the road transport and highways minister, who conducted an extensive inspection of the Dive Ghat-Hadapsar section here.

Highlighting a major safety feature for pilgrims, the minister noted that a dedicated 3.5-metre wide lane has been incorporated into the highway design to separate pedestrian warkaris from vehicular traffic.

"This will ensure that the 'wari' remains safe and organised. Additionally, we are installing Foot Over Bridges equipped with electric lifts for senior citizens and the specially-abled," he added.

Lakhs of warkaris, or devotees of Lord Vitthal, visit the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district on Ashadhi and Kartiki Ekadashis every year. They carry 'palkhis' of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj during the 'wari' pilgrimage.

"The Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, spanning 234 km and costing ₹7,625 crore, is a significant infrastructure project. We have successfully navigated the challenges at Dive Ghat by acquiring 17 hectares of forest land and expanding the road to four lanes," Gadkari said.

Regarding the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, he informed that the 130-km route, being built at an investment of ₹4,416 crore, is also nearing completion. Sections like Patas to Baramati are already completed, while work on the Indapur to Tondale stretch has reached 96 per cent completion.

Emphasising the environmental and social impact of these highway projects, he said 46 lakes were created as part of the construction process, creating 3,345 TMC of water storage capacity.

"I often say that 90 per cent of my interest lies in water conservation and agriculture. Along this route, we have planted 40,000 trees, specifically selecting species mentioned in the 'Vriksha-Valli' of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj," Gadkari said.

The minister also made several new infrastructure announcements for the region, including a 2-km flyover for Jejuri at a cost of ₹250 crore, and the approval of the 48-km Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH-561A costing ₹950 crore.

The government is utilising innovative Malaysian technology for long-span bridges and Ultra High Performance Fibre Reinforced Concrete to ensure durability and strength without the use of traditional iron rods, he mentioned.

The entire ring road for Pandharpur is being fast-tracked to divert heavy traffic and reduce road accidents in the temple town, he added.

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