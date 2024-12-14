Security guard thwarts robbery attempt at Karad Urban Bank; Minor detained 

A security guard at Karad Urban Bank in the Market Yard area prevented a robbery late Thursday night when a minor threatened him with a knife and demanded money. According to a complaint lodged by Vijay Mahadev Gaikwad, a 55-year-old security guard, the incident occurred around midnight. The minor reportedly entered the bank premises, brandished a knife, and threatened to kill Gaikwad if he did not hand over money. However, Gaikwad resisted the threat, which forced the accused to flee the scene. A team of Market Yard police rushed to the spot and later detained the minor. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Other security guards in the locality rushed to the spot to help Gaikwad. Considering the gravity of the situation, they called the police and informed them about the incident. A team of Market Yard police rushed to the spot and later detained the minor.

Prakash Jagtap, PSI from Market Yard police station said, “The accused minor was inspired by a film and decided to do as shown in the film.’’

The Market Yard Police have since registered a case against the minor under BNS sections 312,115,351(2) and further investigation is underway.