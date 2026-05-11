Sharad Pawar assures protection to NCP spokesperson Vikas Lawande after ink attack

Following the ink attack on him, Vikas Lawande, spokesperson, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), met with party supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday at his Modi Baug residence in Pune. Lawande met with party supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday at his Modi Baug residence in Pune. (HT FILE)

Lawande was allegedly attacked with ink by Kirtankar Sangram Bhandare on Saturday after his comments sparked outrage among sections of the Warkari community. A police case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station in connection with the incident under charges of rioting.

According to Lawande, Pawar personally called him on Saturday and invited him to discuss the incident and its developments. During the meeting, Lawande briefed Pawar about the incident.

Lawande said, “Following the discussion, Pawar contacted the Maharashtra director general of police, Sadanand Date, and the Pune police commissioner, informing them about the seriousness of the matter. He also instructed authorities to provide protection to Lawande, considering his regular travel for public lectures and political programmes.”

Lawande stated that seven sections have been added to the FIR registered in connection with the attack. Clarifying the viral video related to the incident, he claimed the accused recorded it while he and his driver were allegedly being threatened and intimidated.

Bhandare warned Lawande against making statements against the Warkari community and its gurus, saying Lawande could face stronger action in the future.

According to Lawande, his remarks aimed at criticising harmful social practices, not the Warkari community.

Bhandare said, “For the last few days, Lawande had been making statements against the Warkari community and our gurus. He was insulting our religion. We should have taken such action earlier.”

NCP (SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar condemned the incident. “Because Lawande was speaking against certain bad traditions, he was attacked. A few weeks ago, some so-called saints from other states made objectionable remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Where were these people then? Such incidents are unacceptable in progressive Maharashtra. I also heard that the police were initially reluctant to register Lawande’s FIR,” Pawar said.