Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis address rallies amid rain; add drama to election campaign

On Friday, both Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found themselves addressing rallies in the rain, adding a touch of drama to the ongoing election campaign in Maharashtra. Whenever we hold rallies in the rain, the candidate ends up winning. It is a sign of good luck, Fadnavis said. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar was at Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district for Madan Karande’s campaign and Fadnavis was at Shirala in Sangli district for Satyajeet Deshmukh’s campaign when both leaders had to contend with a sudden downpour that drenched the crowd and party workers alike.

Pawar, known for his commanding presence in the state’s politics, had a déjà vu moment during the rally as his supporters urged him to take over from the local leaders and address the people amid the rain. Embracing the moment, Pawar immediately stepped forward and said, “I have a special relationship with the rain and public rallies. Many a time in Maharashtra, whenever I have started addressing the public, there has been sudden rain and after addressing in such a situation, the election outcome has always been favourable.”

“In this election, we must decide to whom power should be entrusted. Looking at the past performance of the ruling parties, it is clear that we do not have an option for change unless we take action. Therefore, it is crucial to vote for all MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) candidates in order to bring about the change we need. This historic task lies before you on November 20. I sincerely thank each one of you for your patience and dedication in braving the rain to listen to our message,” Pawar said. His words met with applause as many recalled the October 2019 assembly elections wherein his speech in Satara, also amid (heavy) rain, is believed to have turned the tide in favour of the opposition in western Maharashtra.

On October 18, 2019, just three days before the Maharashtra assembly polls, Pawar was in Satara for Shriniwas Patil’s campaign and had just started his address when it began pouring. He was offered an umbrella but refused and simply continued with his speech. Photographs and videos of the rain-drenched NCP (undivided) chief went viral on social media but his speech changed fortunes as Shriniwas Patil defeated Udayanraje Bhosale of the BJP.

In November 2023, Pawar again gave a rain-soaked speech during the Self-help Group Meet and Party Workers’ Meet at Nerul in Navi Mumbai wherein he said, “Our plans have been disrupted by today’s rain, but we are a people who do not easily surrender or back down. We must continue our struggle moving forward.”

Drawing parallels between Pawar’s latest speech and his 2019 Satara speech, Abasaheb Jagdale, a local party worker, said, “Varun Raja (Hindu god of rain) always graces Pawar Saheb. Like the Satara rally in the last election, this rally will deftly change the entire election and we will definitely form the government.”

Meanwhile, Pawar appeared confident and undeterred by the weather despite being drenched. The NCP (SP) chief’s connection with the rain during rallies is well documented and has become a part of his political persona with supporters considering it a good omen for their party’s fortunes.

Around the same time that Pawar made the most of this rain-filled opportunity at Ichalkaranji, Fadnavis –present at Shirala in Sangli district for Satyajeet Deshmukh’s campaign – too, found himself addressing the crowd amid sudden rain. In an unusual display of resilience, Fadnavis continued his address despite the downpour, a move that showcased his determination to connect with voters despite the inclement weather.

“I want to make an announcement here today: Satyajeet Dada is going to win this seat. Do you know why? Because I’m addressing this rally in the rain,” Fadnavis said.

In an indirect reference to Pawar’s rain-soaked rally in 2019, Fadnavis said, “Whenever we hold rallies in the rain, the candidate ends up winning. It is a sign of good luck. Many leaders have claimed that after rain-soaked rallies, victory is certain. But here, I want to tell you this: Whether the rain comes or not, one thing is for sure—the ‘rain of votes’ will definitely come here.”

The rain – in both Ichalkaranji and Shirala – seemed to fuel political fervour at both rallies, adding a layer of symbolism to the ongoing election battle. With both Pawar and Fadnavis speaking under similar weather conditions, the image of two of the state’s most prominent political figures braving the rain to make their voices heard has become a talking point in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections’ narrative.