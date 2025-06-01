Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will take a decision early next week on whether to allow a second-year engineering student, arrested earlier this month over a social media post on Operation Sindoor, to appear for two exam papers she missed while in custody. SPPU to decide on re-exam for student held over social media post next week. (HT)

“As per the Bombay high court’s order, the applicant has been given the liberty to appeal to the university regarding the missed exams. Keeping both the court’s observations and the student’s interests in mind, we are committed to taking a decision that benefits the student,” said Prabhakar Desai, director, board of examinations and evaluation, SPPU, on Saturday.

According to sources, the college is likely to approach SPPU within two days.

Desai said that once both the student and the college approach the university through proper channels, a decision will be taken.

“Re-examinations are conducted for students who miss their papers due to valid reasons like health or schedule clashes. This case will be considered under the same norms,” said Desai.

The 19-year-old student from Sinhgad Academy of Engineering was arrested on May 9 for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan content on Instagram in response to India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’. She was lodged in Yerawada jail and missed two of her university exams scheduled on May 24 and 27.

KM Gaikwad, vice-principal of Sinhgad Academy of Engineering, said the matter now rests with the university. “If SPPU instructs us to conduct her pending exams, we will implement it. But the decision lies with the university,” he said.