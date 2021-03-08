IND USA
Survey: 69 per cent of students not satisfied with online lectures, demand reduction in syllabus

A total of 69 per cent of students are not satisfied with online lectures, according to a study conducted by a mathematics teacher in Mumbai
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:50 PM IST

A total of 69 per cent of students are not satisfied with online lectures, according to a study conducted by a mathematics teacher in Mumbai.

The students will be appearing for their class 10 and class 12 board exams this year through the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Dineshkumar Gupta, a maths teacher from Mumbai included 1,58,601 students from all 36 districts of Maharashtra in his survey.

The students responded to the survey from March 4 to March 7, earlier this month.

The study revealed that only eight per cent of students were satisfied with online learning. Only 11 per cent of students admitted that 100 per cent of the syllabus was taught to them in this academic year whereas 14 per cent of students admitted that only 50 per cent of the syllabus has been taught to them.

A total of 20 per cent of students said that they have prepared 50 per cent of the syllabus all by themselves.

Gupta who conducted the survey said, for rural students, the lockdown ended in November.

“Online education was underway but many-faced problems like availability of smartphones, network. Many students faced a multitude of issues that have caused them distress,” said Gupta.

Gupta also shared that it is possible to reduce the syllabus more, however, the board denied it.

“There is a possibility of reduction of the syllabus for classes. The reduced syllabus is not completely 25 per cent. If we look at the CBSE, the reduction of the syllabus was uniform and so Maharashtra can also do that,” said Gupta.

Dinkar Patil, chairman of MSBSHSE said that the board cannot publish a list of possible questions for the examination.

“The board cannot publish the questions and the syllabus will not be reduced for students. Also, taking the online examination for all students is not feasible. The numbers of students appearing for the board exam are around 30 lakh. The online examination at this scale is not possible to be conducted,” said Patil.

Gupta added that many students have considered taking a drop due to the current scenario.

“The data reveals that 33 per cent of students said yes and 44 per cent said no to dropping out. In such a situation, the authorities should take a quick stand to resolve the issue faced by students,” said Gupta.

The survey highlights that 61 per cent students want an online examination, however, the board is not in a position to hold an online exam for 30 lakh students.

Only 19 per cent of students want an offline examination to be conducted and 84 per cent of students have agreed that their syllabus should be further reduced.

A total of 74 per cent of students have agreed that the exam pattern should be changed keeping the current situation in mind.

Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide parents’ association said that many students want online examinations or a pattern that includes online as well as offline examination for evaluation.

“Class 10 and Class 12 are both important years for students. In such a case, students are not satisfied with online teaching. Many students have told us that they want online as well as offline examination to ensure that there is some balance. Moreover, many have requested a question bank and demanded that there should be a leave between two exam papers. A lot of students do not want practical exams. Instead, they are willing to do an assignment which can be evaluated instead of practical exams as they have not practised any practical this time,” said Sahai.

In such a scenario, Sahai added that students are distressed and unsure about the exams which are scheduled in less then a month now.

The Survey results

Are you satisfied with online lectures?

Fully Satisfied: 8%

Partially satisfied: 1%

Not satisfied: 69%

Can’t decide: 22%

Which mode of examination would you prefer?

Online: 61%

Offline: 19%

Any: 20%

Do you agree more syllabus should be reduced?

Yes: 84%

No: 7%

May be: 9%

Do you think the exam pattern be changed with the current situation in mind?

Yes:79%

No:10%

Maybe: 12%

Due to the current scenario, are you willing to take a drop?

Yes:33

No:44

Maybe: 23

If the exams are offline, do you have a mode of transport available?

Yes: 27%

No:53%

Maybe:20%

