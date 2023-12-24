close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Tanaji Sawant’s convoy meets with an accident, minister safe

Tanaji Sawant’s convoy meets with an accident, minister safe

ByVicky Pathare
Dec 25, 2023 05:56 AM IST

Shortly after the accident, the convoy left. Sawant took a government vehicle and continued his journey to Jyotiba temple

On Sunday, the car in which health minister Tanaji Sawant was travelling to Jyotiba for darshan got hit hard by another car from his convoy coming from behind. The minister escaped unhurt however his personal assistant, Raviraj Jadhav, sustained minor injuries in the accident. The collision occurred at around 3 pm on the Kolhapur-Ratnagiri national highway, severely damaging both vehicles. According to official information received, Sawant was on his way to Jyotiba for darshan after having visited the Shri Ambabai temple in Karveer.

Sawant was on his way to Jyotiba for darshan after having visited the Shri Ambabai temple in Karveer. (HT PHOTO)
Sawant was on his way to Jyotiba for darshan after having visited the Shri Ambabai temple in Karveer. (HT PHOTO)

Shortly after the accident, the convoy left. Sawant took a government vehicle and continued his journey to Jyotiba temple. However, there was no ambulance of the district administration in Sawant’s convoy. Sawant later tweeted that his convoy met with a minor accident during his Kolhapur tour. “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalaxmi, Jyotiba (deity) and of the public, my associates and I are safe,” he posted.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Prior to the accident, Sawant inaugurated the sub-district hospital in Bhudargad, Kolhapur, during which he spoke about the preparations being made by the state government to deal with the new JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out