Teacher dies in accident on Katraj–Kondhwa road

A 53-year-old woman teacher on her way to JSPM institute came under the rear wheels of a container truck near Iskcon Chowk on Katraj–Kondhwa road at around 7.30 am and died of injuries on Monday, said officials. Rama, who had lost her husband 15 years ago, was living with her daughter and mother, said relatives. (HT)

The deceased Rama Kapdi from Gokul Nagar, a JSPM institute staff, succumbed to injuries due to excessive blood loss undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, traffic changes made for chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s visit in the area caused Rama to allegedly enter the wrong lane. Residents said traffic congestion delayed immediate medical assistance.

NCP (SP) city head Prashant Jagtap posted on X, “Chief Minister Sir, you came to power to end the VIP culture, but now by becoming a VIP yourself, you’ve started playing with the lives of the people? Who is responsible for the death of our sister who lost her life due to your royal arrival?”

Shiv Sena leader Vasant More said, “Traffic changes were made for the chief minister’s programme, and the diverted route was not clearly marked. This confusion led to the accident. Who will take responsibility for the loss of innocent life?”

Kumar Ghadge, senior inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, said, “There was no traffic diversion. The woman riding the motorcycle lost her control, skidded and came under the rear wheels of the truck.”

Meanwhile, a medical check-up of the arrested driver showed no traces of liquor, said a police official.

Meanwhile, an accident involving three vehicles was reported near the RBI Gate on Ganeshkhind Road between 1 am and 1.15 am on Monday. According to Chatuhshrungi Police Station, a luxury bus (MP 09 DJ 3366) rammed into a metro station pillar. Moments later, a truck (MH 12 TV 6004) hit the bus from behind, and a Hyundai car (MH 14 JX 1117) collided with the truck. All three vehicles sustained damage in the accident; however, no injuries were reported.