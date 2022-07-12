Three minor siblings drown in water-filled pit in Pune

Three minor siblings drowned after they fell into a rainwater-filled pit at a farm in Ambethan village in Khed tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as, Rakesh Kishore Das (5) , Rohit Kishore Das (8) and Shweta Kishore Das (4).

According to police, the incident took place when the children were playing near the pit. Water had collected in the 3-4 feet dip pit due to rains

The children ventured into the water to take bath but, accidentally they went in the deep-end and drowned. Later, a villager saw clothes kept near the pit and got suspicious. Villagers along with parents initiated the search operation and brought the children’s bodies out of water, the official said.

Deputy commissioner of police Manchak Ipper said, “The farmers had dug up a pit to dump gravel and murrum soil. Water accumulated in the pit after incessant rain in the area. Preliminary probe suggests that the siblings were playing on the farm in the morning. A local resident saw their clothes near the pit and got suspicious. It later came to light that they had drowned.”

The victims’ parents are from Bihar and work as labourers here, he added.