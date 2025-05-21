Traffic violation penalties surge 5 times in 2025 

The Pune Traffic Branch has penalised over 3.22 lakh traffic offenders between January and April 2025, marking a fivefold increase compared to 75,713 cases during the same period last year. The enforcement targets violations such as triple-seat riding, no-entry breaches, wrong-side driving, drunk driving, mobile phone use while driving, tinted windows, footpath parking, and signal jumping. Public activism on social media — including users sharing photos and number plates of violators — has significantly aided the police in identifying and penalising offenders. (HT)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Traffic) Amol Zende stated that the crackdown has intensified in the aftermath of the Porsche crash. He also credited social media users for highlighting traffic violations and drawing the attention of authorities to the increasing lawlessness on the roads.

“The number of actions taken is five times more than last year, and it’s making the city safer. There is now a growing fear of enforcement among motorists and bikers who previously violated rules with impunity,” said DCP Zende.

“We’ve noticed a rise in cases where drivers brazenly enter no-entry zones,” he added.

He emphasised that strict enforcement aims to create a strong deterrent against habitual offenders who pose serious risks to public safety.

In addition to general traffic violations, the traffic police have taken stringent action against 6,658 individuals for drunk driving over the past year. Under the leadership of police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the Pune city police launched a sustained campaign beginning in May 2024 to curb driving under the influence of alcohol. The campaign included legal action, fines, and submission of licence suspension proposals to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Checkpoints have been set up at key locations across the city, especially during night hours and weekends, to catch drunk drivers.

Meanwhile, the police force has undergone significant training to enhance the effectiveness of enforcement. As part of an initiative by commissioner Kumar, the Pune traffic police academy was established to revolutionise traffic policing. Between February 23 and May 10, 2025, 18 intensive training sessions were conducted under the supervision of joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma and additional CP Manoj Patil.

A total of 63 officers and 1,045 personnel completed this specialised training, making the Pune Traffic Branch the most highly trained traffic unit in the state.