Train delayed as fire breaks out in Daund–Pune DEMU, no injuries

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 17, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Police said a minor fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Daund–Pune diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) train on Monday at Yevat railway station, causing panic among passengers. No injuries were reported.

According to officials from the Pune railway division, the train had halted at Yevat station around 7:52 am when an elderly man entered a coach, lit a ‘bidi,’ and discarded it into a garbage bin near the toilets. The bin caught fire, leading to smoke filling the coach.

As the train was stationed at the platform, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and station staff quickly responded and extinguished the fire using onboard fire extinguishers.

Officials said there were only a few passengers in that coach.

“The fire was brought under control by our staff using extinguishers. The train was delayed by about 20 minutes, from 7:52 am to 8:14 am, and then resumed its journey as normal,” said Hemantkumar Behera, spokesperson, Pune railway division.

The 55-year-old beggar, originally from Madhya Pradesh, was taken into custody by RPF personnel.

“He has been identified and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP). He has also been sent for medical examination,” said Priyanka Sharma, RPF Pune commissioner.

The shuttle train service operates daily between Daund town and Pune city, covering a distance of nearly 75 km.

