Two MSRTC bus drivers suspended for using phones while driving

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 23, 2025 10:32 PM IST

The transport authority acted swiftly after a vigilant passenger recorded the incident near Lonavala on March 22 and forwarded the video to state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. 

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Sunday dismissed a driver who was caught watching a cricket match on his mobile phone while driving an e-Shivneri bus on the Pune-Mumbai route.

In a separate incident, Pune resident Nitin Godbole raised concerns over another Dadar-Swargate Shivneri driver using a mobile phone while driving. Sharing a photo of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), he tagged the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Following an inquiry, the driver, Namdev Yadav, was found guilty of reckless driving and was promptly suspended. Additionally, MSRTC penalised the private company operating the bus and instructed all affiliated transport firms to enforce strict regulations against mobile phone use while driving.

In a separate incident, Pune resident Nitin Godbole raised concerns over another Dadar-Swargate Shivneri driver using a mobile phone while driving. Sharing a photo of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), he tagged the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The CMO promptly responded: “The driver was immediately suspended. An FIR is in process, and further action is underway. Your concern has been duly noted and directed to the respective department.”

On March 23, MSRTC issued a formal notice to the company, citing Article 20.12 of the service legal agreement, which prohibits drivers from using mobile phones while operating buses. The letter stated: “Use of a mobile phone while driving is a serious violation. The company is penalized 5,000 and must strictly instruct all drivers to refrain from using phones while driving e-buses.”

Sarnaik emphasised that the e-Shivneri service is a prestigious, accident-free bus service on the Pune-Mumbai route, frequently used by business travellers and professionals.

“Strict action is necessary against reckless drivers to maintain public trust in MSRTC’s premium services,” Sarnaik stated.

The transport department will soon introduce new regulations to curb such violations, he said.

