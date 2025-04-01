Menu Explore
Vadhu, Tulapur to get religious place status: Eknath Shinde

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 01, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Vadhu and Tulapur will not just be tourist destinations but will be recognised as religious and inspirational sites, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday

PUNE: Vadhu and Tulapur will not just be tourist destinations but will be recognised as religious and inspirational sites, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday.

Vadhu and Tulapur will not just be tourist destinations but will be recognised as religious and inspirational sites, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday.
Vadhu and Tulapur will not just be tourist destinations but will be recognised as religious and inspirational sites, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday.

Shinde visited Vadhu and Tulapur to pay tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Addressing a gathering, he said, “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dedicated his life to religion. This place is an inspiration for all. While executing the 400-crore development project, the administration must ensure that these sites are not limited to tourism but serve as religious and inspirational places. People should visit and draw inspiration from here. The Maharashtra government will grant religious place status to Vadhu and Tulapur.”

He emphasised the need for the timely execution of the development work, stating, “The state government has approved 400 crore for the development of Sambhaji Maharaj’s memorial. The district administration must expedite the project while maintaining high-quality standards.”

Shinde also highlighted the government’s efforts in preserving historical sites.

“The Maharashtra government is committed to conserving and developing various forts in the state. Maintaining these forts is our collective responsibility. We have renamed Mumbai’s Sagari Marg after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and now observe his death anniversary at the Gateway of India,” he added.

