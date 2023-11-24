VHP to organise events ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

PUNE: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned activities in Pune and Western Maharashtra leading to the Ram Mandir inauguration in January 2024. VHP has planned activities in Pune and Western Maharashtra leading to the Ram Mandir inauguration in January 2024. (HT PHOTO (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pandurang Raut, Sanjay Murdale, Satish Gorde, and Tushar Kulkarni of the organisation said, “Ramkatha week, Bhajan, and Kirtan events will be arranged during the first week of January 2024. Temples across Pune and adjacent areas would be decorated before the inauguration ceremony.”

If citizens are unable to visit Ayodhya on the day of the inauguration, they should celebrate the day by lighting diyas outside their homes and temples in the evening, the organisation further said.

On November 26, the VHP will carry out the Kalash Yatra in Pune. The yatra would begin at Lal Mahal and end at Dadawadi Shewambar Jain Temple, passing through Faraskhana, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Temple, Rastrabhushan Chowk, and Swargate.