ZP staffer booked for preparing bogus stamps of PDCC bank

A zilla parishad (ZP) employee has been booked for making bogus stamps and affixing them on two cheques of Pune District Central Co-operative Bank (PDCC) in the name of a contractor recently. Bank manager Ranjeet Ulhasrao Thakur, 46, of Vishrantwadi has lodged a complaint with Bund Garden Police against Sachin Tukaram Bathe. Following the first information report (FIR) filed on April 9, the ZP authorities have suspended the accused and ordered a department inquiry. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Following the first information report (FIR) filed on April 9, the ZP authorities have suspended the accused and ordered a department inquiry. According to the police, the accused worked in the building department cells from January 21, 2025, where he came in contact with contractor Vishal Rannaware. He gave two cheques of PDCC bank to the accused and the same were found missing from the office register after a probe was ordered. Later, it was found that bogus bank stamp was affixed on the cheques.

“The cashier, who noticed his signature missing on the challans, found that Bathe had put fake stamp of PDCC. The bank has filed a complaint alleging that Bathe had made two fake challans of ₹10,000 and ₹590 rupees for Rannaware,” said sub-inspector Dheeraj Gupta.