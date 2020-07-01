e-paper
Home / Cities / Punjab man booked for ₹2.5cr GST fraud in Ambala

Punjab man booked for ₹2.5cr GST fraud in Ambala

The suspect, identified as Sandip Kumar, had registered a fake cloth firm by the name of Gurudev Impex in Ambala last year

cities Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A Punjab man has been booked for an alleged ₹2.49-crore goods and services tax (GST) fraud in Ambala.

According to the complaint made by excise and taxation officer Dhanpati Bhardwaj, the suspect, identified as Sandip Kumar, had registered a fake cloth firm by the name of Gurudev Impex in Ambala last year.

Bills for sales worth ₹13.85 crore had been issued by the firm from April to December 2019 without depositing any GST, it was alleged. On making inquiries, it was found that no firm existed at the given address at Cloth Market on Railway Road in Ambala City, said Bhardwaj.

“The bills and e-bills have been issued to merchants, who have availed input tax credit of ₹2.49 crore, but the suspect has not deposited any tax,” the official told police.A case of fraud and forgery has been registered against Kumar, who according to online records is a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh.

