Raen basera at KGMU: Haven for homeless attendants

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:37 IST

LUCKNOW Airtight walls and roof, beds to sleep, food and tea. The night shelter (raen basera) at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) now has all this for the comfort of homeless attendants.

“We simply replaced the old fittings with new ones. Instead of plastic sheets that swayed with the cold wind during night, we fixed fibre/ asbestos sheets and made the place airtight,” said Vishal Singh, a social worker, behind the effort.

“This required additional cost. But this arrangement will now last for years without having to replace anything, as was required in case of plastic sheets,” he said.

Similar changes have been made in two other shelters. These include beds with mats, instead of just mats on the floor to sleep, free food and tea, he added.

Vishal said all shelters in the city can be revamped if people come together for such efforts. “People donate plastic sheets, quilt and mats individually to create shelters. But if a few people come together, a better shelter can be created,” he emphasized.