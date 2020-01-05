e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cities / Raen basera at KGMU: Haven for homeless attendants

Raen basera at KGMU: Haven for homeless attendants

cities Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Airtight walls and roof, beds to sleep, food and tea. The night shelter (raen basera) at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) now has all this for the comfort of homeless attendants.

“We simply replaced the old fittings with new ones. Instead of plastic sheets that swayed with the cold wind during night, we fixed fibre/ asbestos sheets and made the place airtight,” said Vishal Singh, a social worker, behind the effort.

“This required additional cost. But this arrangement will now last for years without having to replace anything, as was required in case of plastic sheets,” he said.

Similar changes have been made in two other shelters. These include beds with mats, instead of just mats on the floor to sleep, free food and tea, he added.

Vishal said all shelters in the city can be revamped if people come together for such efforts. “People donate plastic sheets, quilt and mats individually to create shelters. But if a few people come together, a better shelter can be created,” he emphasized.

top news
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
Fascists in power afraid of voices of students, tweets Rahul Gandhi on JNU
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Stop abusing power of force, China warns US after Qassem Soleimani’s killing
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities