Champai Soren joins BJP, cites state tribal identity, spying row as key reasons

Former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) veteran Champai Soren formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday and emphasised that he was hurt to have been spied upon by the state government. Former chief minister and JMM veteran Champai Soren formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (PTI)

Champai underlined that he joined the saffron party to protect the tribal identity, which is “under threat due to Bangladeshi infiltrators”.

Champai, popularly known as Kolhan Tiger, joined the BJP along with his son Babulal Soren at a function organised here in the presence of Union agriculture minister Shivraj Chauhan, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister of state (defence) Sanjay Seth, and top Jharkhand BJP leaders.

Champai was formally inducted into the party by Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi by garlanding him with a BJP stole and presenting his membership slip.

Addressing the crowd primarily gathered from across the Kolhan division, Champai said his decision to quit the party he strengthened and join the BJP was a very well-thought-out decision.

Champai emphasised that he was hurt by the state having spied upon him.

“I am clean-hearted. I had never thought that they would put spies behind me. I learned about it in Kolkata, and it continued till Delhi. I was shocked—how could someone who fought for Jharkhand, even leaving family behind, be spied upon? Was it only spying, or was there something else to it? This is a matter of investigation,” said Champai.

The former chief minister said that after the episode of surveillance by the Jharkhand government, his resolve to join the BJP strengthened. Following the alleged spying incident, the Jharkhand Police and the JMM clarified that two special branch sleuths were following Champai for security reasons, as Champai was a high-risk protectee.

Champai further alleged that the identity of the tribals was under threat due to Bangladeshi infiltrators. He said he joined the BJP because raising the issue and checking it was possible only from the saffron party’s platform.

“In Santhal Parganas, many villages of tribals have been wiped out. Not a single tribal is found in some of the villages. We fought for a separate state. Santhal is the land of Sidu Kanu and Chand Bhairav. Our ancestors used to wear saffron, and they stood against the imperialist forces with just a bow and arrow in their hands. The BJP will stop the infiltrators. My life has been full of struggles. That voice is still alive. I will never allow atrocities against tribals,” said Champai.

“I have made a very well-thought-out decision to join the BJP because the identity of tribals is under threat. I know no other party can speak about it. I will now take up that fight only from the platform of the BJP and will protect the identity and customs of the tribals. The opposition makes several allegations against the BJP, but it’s the Congress that has always quelled the voice of tribals,” he added.

The alleged Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand and the reduction in tribal population in Santhal Parganas have been a major political agenda of the BJP. It has made it into a political agenda ahead of the assembly elections in two months in the state.

Champai also chose the occasion to hit out at the Congress party, saying it was always against the formation of Jharkhand and had always been anti-tribal. “The maximum number of times when police opened fire at tribals and the andolankaris was under Congress rule,” said Champai.

Meanwhile, welcoming Champai, other BJP leaders, including Shivraj Chauhan, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Babulal Marandi, spoke about the alleged misbehaviour with Champai and the spying incident to target the Hemant Soren government.

The Assam Chief Minister alleged that Champai was under surveillance by the state government ever since he became the chief minister. Sarma said those behind it, including the officials, won’t be spared once the BJP comes to power in the state.

“Even I am a CM of a state, and no CM of our country tries to spy on his or her state ministers, it was done by Hemant Soren. Delhi Police arrested two people for spying (on Champai Soren), but Hemant Soren said they were sent to provide security. If that was the case, why didn’t they have any weapons and arms?” said Sarma.

Welcoming Champai, Babulal Marandi said it was good fortune for the party that a huge number of people were joining the BJP.

“Soon the dates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be announced too. Hemant Soren has become just a mask, and he is now the chief of robbers. This is why I think Champai Soren has done well by leaving JMM,” said Marandi.

Later, Champai Soren accompanied the BJP leaders to the party state headquarters and met with the senior leaders.