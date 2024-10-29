ED raids locations of Jharkhand based IAS officer in liquor case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at several locations linked to an IAS officer and Joint Excise Commissioner in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi in a liquor case filed in Chhattisgarh. A senior ED officer acknowledged that the raids took place in Ranchi and Raipur. (@dir_ed)

“Number of locations must be 15 where the ED raid started early in the morning,” people aware of the development in ED said.

A senior ED officer acknowledged that the raids took place in Ranchi and Raipur.

Notably, Chhattisgarh’s Anti-Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) have filed a first information report (FIR) against seven people, including the IAS officer, for allegedly creating a massive loss to the state exchequer and changing the state’s liquor laws.

The ED action comes after the Supreme Court denied joint excise commissioner’s request to quash the FIR.

Vinay Chaubey, a 1999 batch Jharkhand cadre IAS officer, earlier served as secretary to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and was regarded as one of the most prominent officials in the state. He also served as secretary in the excise and urban development departments. However, he was transferred to the Panchayati Raj department after Soren resigned following his arrest in the land case.

ED has already examined both officers regarding their suspected involvement in the liquor fraud case.

Choubey happens to be the fifth IAS officer in Jharkhand who is being investigated by the ED.