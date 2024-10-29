ED raids nine places in Bengaluru, Mysuru; activist submits ‘video evidence’ to ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday carried out coordinated raids across nine locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru as part of an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities within the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), officials familiar with the matter said. On Monday, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna handed over ‘video evidence’ to ED in support of his complaint (File photo)

In both cities, ED officers targeted the residences and offices of MUDA officials and real estate developers believed to be connected to the case. An official said that a high-profile inspection took place at a builder’s upscale residence in Bengaluru’s Dollar’s Colony, where ED agents documented evidence regarding substantial financial exchanges. “The builder is linked to various real estate projects in Bengaluru and Mysuru, and previous questioning of eight MUDA officials had leads to transactions involving this builder,” said senior police officer.

On Monday, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna handed over ‘video evidence’ to ED in support of his complaint. In his letter to the ED Additional Director here, Krishna said he has obtained a video. “It is clearly visible that bundles of cash are being counted in the back seat of a vehicle, while a conversation is taking place with a person in the front seat. In the conversation, a sum of ₹25 lakh is mentioned explicitly,” Krishna said.

Sharing the names of the persons between whom the cash transaction allegedly took place in the video, Krishna requested the ED official to summon them, review the video, conduct an inquiry, and gather the details regarding “transactions with the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a 50:50 ratio.”

The MUDA case revolves around 14 compensatory sites being allotted to Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru (Vijayanagar Layout third and fourth stages), which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by MUDA. The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout. Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50% of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.After the controversy broke out, Parvathi announced that she was returning the allotted plots to MUDA.

The probe gained momentum after the raids at the MUDA office in Mysuru on October 18, where ED officials allegedly found records hinting at violations in site allotments. The ED has also examined the involvement of J Devaraju, a landowner and the fourth accused in the case, with searches conducted at his residence as well. Snehamayi Krishna’s complaint had earlier accused MUDA of allotting several sites to supporters and close allies of chief minister Siddaramaiah and other prominent political figures, sparking wider scrutiny.

Parallel to the ED investigation, the Karnataka Lokayukta has been conducting its own inquiry into the allegations surrounding MUDA. On October 25, Lokayukta officials summoned BM Parvathi, wife of CM Siddaramaiah, for questioning over her alleged role in the case.

In addition to financial transactions, officials said that the ED has traced significant monetary exchanges linked to the MUDA case. Investigators have expressed particular concern over the likelihood of funds channelling into unauthorised projects or politically motivated site allotments.

Meanwhile, the ED has summoned RTI activist N Gangaraju, who has made allegation about misconduct within MUDA, and recently highlighted further discrepancies in another land transaction involving Parvathi. Gangaraju said Parvathi reportedly registered a MUDA site that was initially reserved for a public road in Mysuru’s Hebbal area, though she later requested a rectification of this transaction. Following his recent complaint, Gangaraju was summoned by the ED to provide further information on these claims.

Gangaraju’s scheduled appearance at the ED’s Bengaluru zonal office was initially set for October 23, however, due to delayed communication, he secured approval to meet with the ED on Monday. Lead investigator V Muralikkannan reportedly issued the summons, to clarify Gangaraju’s allegations concerning both the chief minister and his family’s land dealings.

With PTI inputs