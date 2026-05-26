Seraikela, The family of a CRPF constable, who went missing over three years ago from the Saranda forest in Jharkhand, on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the case, urging the government to either find him or declare him dead. Family of missing CRPF constable seeks CBI probe, urges govt to either find him or declare dead

Constable Badal Murmu of the 197 CRPF Battalion went missing from the Kiriburu base camp in Saranda forest on January 6, 2023. His family suspects he may have been abducted by Maoists.

His wife, Jhano Murmu, said the family has been struggling over the "official silence" over the case.

"I have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and written to President Droupadi Murmu, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the DGP, DIG and several senior officials, seeking a CBI probe into my husband's disappearance. But nothing has happened so far," said Jhano, a resident of Uparshila village in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

She said the family survives on a monthly welfare pension of ₹13,000 from the CRPF, which she described as insufficient to support herself and their six-year-old son.

"It is extremely difficult to run the family with this amount, especially after admitting my son to a private residential school. We do not want his education to suffer because of his father's absence," she told PTI.

"He went missing while on official duty. If he has laid down his life, our family should receive the compensation, benefits and compassionate appointment provided to families of martyred CRPF personnel," she said.

According to the family, Badal Murmu had spoken to his wife on January 5, 2023, informing her that he was heading into the forest on an assignment and planned to return home on leave during Makar Sankranti.

His elder brother, Mangovind Murmu, a BSF jawan, alleged that CRPF officials later declared him a deserter and lodged only a missing person's complaint at Chaibasa Mufassil police station.

"They simply washed their hands of the matter by registering a missing case," he alleged.

Mangovind further claimed that some villagers in Saranda had told the family they had seen Badal with Maoist groups in the past.

Jhano said her husband had been serving in the force since 2011 and had participated in several anti-Naxal operations.

"In 2016, while posted in Chhattisgarh, he was injured in an encounter with Naxalites and was honoured by the President for his bravery," she said.

West Singhbhum's SP Amit Renu said the police were investigating the case.

"We are examining all aspects related to the disappearance. At this stage, I cannot comment further," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.