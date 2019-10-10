SGPC opposes RSS chief’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ remark

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:40 IST

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Thursday strongly opposed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s “Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra” remark he made at a Dussehra function in Maharashtra two days ago.

In a statement, Longowal said the remark is highly objectionable as India is a multi-ethnic and multi-lingual country and all the religions here have their own history, principles and way of living.

“The Indian Constitution gives all the citizens of the country religious freedom. But the RSS chief is deliberately ignoring the Constitution and imposing the Hindu Rashtra agenda on the country,” he pointed out.

Bhagwat had on Tuesday said the vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the country’s nature are “clear, well-thought-of and firm” that Bharat is “Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra”.

The SGPC is controlled by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an alliance partner of the BJP, political wing of the Nagpur-headquartered RSS.

“Diversity in terms of different religions and beliefs is identity of the country and followers of all religions are contributing to save the culture of the country. If we talk about Sikh religion only, it is well known fact that several sacrifices were made by the Sikhs for the freedom of the country.”

“The Sikhs have a distinct identity, principles and maryada. Assimilation of different religions’ is a clever tactic, not wisdom,” said Longowal, advising the RSS chief to shun making this kind of statements.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:40 IST