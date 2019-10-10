e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 11, 2019

SGPC opposes RSS chief’s ‘Hindu Rashtra’ remark

cities Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Thursday strongly opposed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s “Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra” remark he made at a Dussehra function in Maharashtra two days ago.

In a statement, Longowal said the remark is highly objectionable as India is a multi-ethnic and multi-lingual country and all the religions here have their own history, principles and way of living.

“The Indian Constitution gives all the citizens of the country religious freedom. But the RSS chief is deliberately ignoring the Constitution and imposing the Hindu Rashtra agenda on the country,” he pointed out.

Bhagwat had on Tuesday said the vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the country’s nature are “clear, well-thought-of and firm” that Bharat is “Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra”.

The SGPC is controlled by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), an alliance partner of the BJP, political wing of the Nagpur-headquartered RSS.

“Diversity in terms of different religions and beliefs is identity of the country and followers of all religions are contributing to save the culture of the country. If we talk about Sikh religion only, it is well known fact that several sacrifices were made by the Sikhs for the freedom of the country.”

“The Sikhs have a distinct identity, principles and maryada. Assimilation of different religions’ is a clever tactic, not wisdom,” said Longowal, advising the RSS chief to shun making this kind of statements.

 

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:40 IST

tags
top news
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Prez Xi’s gift for PM Modi holds a message on China-India friendship
Oct 10, 2019 22:36 IST
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
BJP attacks Congress after its representatives met Corbyn on Kashmir
Oct 10, 2019 22:29 IST
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
‘She sought…cyanide to kill rats’: Kerala serial killings co-accused claims
Oct 10, 2019 19:52 IST
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 20:12 IST
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
RSS worker, pregnant wife, 6-yr-old son hacked to death in Bengal
Oct 10, 2019 20:54 IST
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
‘Coincidence or divine signal’: Marriage in Pandal within hours of meeting
Oct 10, 2019 21:52 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 20:11 IST
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Winners of 2018 & 2019 Nobel Literature prizes: Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke
Oct 10, 2019 22:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities