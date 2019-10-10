Social media helps cops trace killer husband

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 22:42 IST

Within a few hours of the crime on Thursday, a social media platform helped the city police to trace the assailant who had slit the throat of his third wife and left her lying on the roadside along Shaheed Path under Gosainganj police station late on Wednesday night.

Police said the assailant had left the woman believing her to be dead . They said the woman’s life was saved as some passers-by informed the police control room after spotting her on the roadside. She was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital and later shifted to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said the woman was semi conscious but she managed to tell her identity as Seema Soni by writing her name on a paper. He said the woman also wrote a mobile number on the paper but it was found to be incorrect when dialled.

“We applied permutation and combinations with the last three-four digits of the mobile number and found that one of the numbers was of Nadeem Khan. And when we accessed Khan’s Facebook account we found the photographs of the injured woman,” he said, explaining how the police reached the assailant.

The SSP said the police managed to reach the owner of the van whose photograph was found while scanning the Facebook account of Nadeem Khan. “The accused Nadeem Khan’s name surfaced when the police contacted the van owner after getting his address through the van’s registration number. Nadeem Khan worked as his driver,” he said.

Naithani said the entire story became clear when the police nabbed Nadeem Khan and questioned him. He said the victim woman was his third wife and he tried to eliminate her after getting troubled with her monetary demands. He said Khan took the woman for a ride in the van and slit her throat with a kitchen knife inside the vehicle on the deserted stretch near Ahmamau. He then pushed the woman out of the van, believing her dead.

The SSP said the knife used in the crime and the van in which the stains of the woman’s blood were found had been recovered from Khan’s possession. He said the accused had been arrested on the charge of attempt to murder and sent to jail after being produced before the competent court.

