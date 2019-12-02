SPPU makes basic Marathi compulsory - across all courses, curricula- from next academic year 

cities

Pune The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is in the process of making ‘Marathi’ a compulsory subject across the entire spectrum of its curricula and courses.

Irrespective of what course you are doing at the SPPU, you will now have to take a basic Marathi course as well.

A committee has been formed by the SPPU’s board of studies for implementation of the same. The three-member committee is headed by Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, director, department of education and extension, SPPU.

The SPPU senate has also approved the proposal.

Prof Sonawane said, “The proposal, which came from the senate, stated that all students studying at SPPU should have a basic knowledge of the Marathi language. Courses which have the Marathi language as part of the curriculum will not have any issue. Those departments that do not have the Marathi language at all in their curriculum, will now need to teach it and set up the necessary infrastructure for the same.”

Prof Sonawane further revealed, “A Marathi organisation, or institute, will provide a proper syllabus, according to demands, and we will introduce it as an online course. It will be a 30-hour course and students can attend lectures online, do assignments and then take a test. Work for this is in process, through our committee. It will be introduced in the next academic year, once it has all the necessary approvals.”

Prof Tukaram Rongate, head of SPPU’s department of Marathi, said, “Basic knowledge of Marathi is important for all students studying in SPPU. A similar type of approach to Marathi as a compulsory subject exists at the Mumbai University, Shivaji University in Kolhapur and at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad.”