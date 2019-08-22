Tempers, emotion, unease in MNS camp ahead of Raj’s questioning

cities

There was unease among Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Wednesday, a day before party chief chief Raj Thackeray’s appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), especially with reports of a party worker setting himself on fire in Thane.

Top MNS leaders expressed helplessness saying some workers may crowd outside the ED’s Ballard Pier office, where Thackeray will be questioned on Thursday. With tempers running high, Thackeray on Wednesday once again issued an emotional appeal to his cadre not to assemble outside the office.

Thackeray started his appeal by expressing sadness over the death of the MNS worker. He said he was confident of answering the various queries raised by the ED due to the affection showered by MNS workers.

“I will answer the queries raised by the ED. I am asking you to maintain peace and not to come outside the ED office. I have learnt that many of you are still planning to come, despite my yesterday’s instruction. If you really love me, then you will not come,” said Thackeray. He also once again instructed party workers not to cause inconvenience to people nor damage any public property.

Thackeray has asked all top leaders to convey to local party workers not to defy his diktat. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already warned MNS workers of severe action if they create law and order problem.

The earlier announcement of a show of strength for Thackeray and the retraction hours later have left workers confused. However, many will assemble outside Krishna Kunj, Thackeray’s residence, to show support.

According to a top MNS leader, workers are angry over the episode. “Our workers trace their roots to the Shiv Sena and have always resorted to streetfights to achieve our goal. Anyone messing with our leader will be tackled with violence. If some workers create nuisance outside the ED office, we will not be able to control them,” said the

leader, who refused to come on record.

