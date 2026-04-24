Bijnor , Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in anti-national activities linked to objectionable social media content and unlawful use of arms, officials said on Friday. Two held in UP's Bijnor for anti-national activities

According to police, the case originated on November 23, 2025, after a video surfaced on Instagram showing Aaqib displaying firearms along with others during a live session.

The video was later posted on a social media profile.

During an investigation, police identified multiple accused. Several of them, including Uvaid Malik, Jalal Haider, Sameer alias Ruhan and Majul, have already been arrested and sent to jail earlier.

Police said on Friday two more accused, Zulfikar alias Raka and Arif Malik, both residents of Bijnor district, were arrested near a bus stand under Kiratpur police station limits.

"During interrogation, Arif told police that he had formed a group of youths with criminal tendencies and later came into contact with Aaqib through social media. He also claimed that he was warned via messaging platforms to delete incriminating photos and videos after recent arrests," an official said.

"Zulfikar told police that he had worked as a barber in Tamil Nadu for the past two years and was in touch with Aaqib through social media," the official said.

Police alleged that Aaqib used to upload provocative content online and incite activities such as targeting communities, damaging railway property and setting vehicles on fire.

Officials said lookout notices have already been issued against Aaqib and another accused, Azad, who is currently in Saudi Arabia.

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at Nangal police station under Section 152 and Section 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Arms Act and the Information Technology Act.

Police said further investigation is underway.

This comes close on the heels of the Anti Terrorist Squad nabbing two men in Noida a day earlier for allegedly working with Pakistani handlers, including ISI-linked operatives.

Senior UP police officials said the men were in direct contact with operatives and were "planning a major disruptive act".

Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash said on Thursday that the ATS initiated the probe following intelligence inputs about such sleeper cells operating via social media.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.