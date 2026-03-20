Baghpat/Bijnor , Nearly 50 people including an additional district magistrate fell ill after consuming 'kuttu ka atta' typically consumed during fasting rituals in Baghpat and Bijnor districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday. UP: Nearly 50 hospitalised in Baghpat, Bijnor after eating items prepared with 'kuttu ka atta'

All affected individuals have been hospitalised, they said.

In Baghpat district, more than 18 people including Additional District Magistrate Shiv Narayan Singh suffered from food poisoning after eating meals prepared with buckwheat flour during the Navratri.

According to officials, on Thursday evening, Shiv Narayan Singh, his associate Satish Kashyap, and several others consumed dishes made from buckwheat flour. Shortly afterwards, they began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, restlessness, and discomfort. As their condition deteriorated, they were all rushed to a hospital.

Nine members of a family from Kasimpur Khedi village, six people from Malakpur village, and two from Bawli village, also fell ill following consumption of items prepared with buckwheat flour and required medical attention.

The incidents have caused a stir within the health and food safety departments, and joint teams have initiated a probe into the cases.

Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety Department, DP Singh said efforts are underway to trace the source of the buckwheat flour.

He further said strict action would be taken against the shopkeeper who sold the flour. Additionally, samples are being collected from suspicious establishments for laboratory testing.

He emphasised that the sale of adulterated buckwheat flour in the market would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Currently, the condition of all patients is said to be stable. The administration has appealed to the public to consume only reliable and pre-packaged food products.

Meanwhile, in Bijnor district, around 30 people suffered symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea after consuming buckwheat flour on Thursday the first day of Navratri.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kaushlendra Singh said approximately 30 people across Sikroda, Lahak Kala, Mohanpur, and Khairullapur , began vomiting on Thursday evening after consuming buckwheat flour preparations.

He said the majority of the affected persons were admitted to Samipur Hospital in Najibabad. Some patients also sought treatment at private hospitals.

The CMO said the situation is now under control.

The food department will collect samples from the shop in Najibabad that sold the buckwheat flour; following examination of these samples, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with regulations, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.