Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJD has its hold over Odisha’s Puri since 1998

Puri is one of the 21 parliamentary constituencies in Odisha and has been under the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the last two decades.

The BJD’s Pinaki Misra is the sitting member of Parliament from Puri Lok Sabha seat, which he has won since 2009.

The BJD has retained its incumbent MP Pinaki Mishra and re-nominated him from the same constituency. Misra would battle it out with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) national spokesperson Sambit Patra in Puri in the Lok Sabha election 2019. There was a buzz that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would contest from Puri Lok Sabha seat in Puri, which is famous for the Jagannath Temple and its beaches.

The Puri Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls in the fourth phase on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some facts about the Puri Lok Sabha seat which is in the city of Puri, one of the seven holiest Hindu sites in the country:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Puri

Polling date: April 23

Sitting MP, party: Pinaki Misra, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 263,361

Runner up name, party: Sucharita Mohanty, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,039,389

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 74.00%

Number of women voters in 2014: 661,642

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,666

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 19:09 IST