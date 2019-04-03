Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Odisha’s Bhubaneswar has been under BJD for 20 years

The all-important Lok Sabha constituency of Bhubaneswar in Odisha is a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) pocket borough for two decades now.

Prasanna Kumar Patasani of the BJD is the sitting and five-time member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. Patasani won the seat for the first for his party in 1998 and has held it since.

This year, the ruling party in the state has fielded former Mumbai Police commissioner Arup Patnaik from Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency replacing Patasani. Arup Patnaik will face former bureaucrat Aparajita Sarangi, who is contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, and Congress backed CPI(M) nominee Janardan Pati.

Bhubaneswar will vote on April 23 in the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election. The result will be declared on May 23.

Here are some details about the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bhubaneswar

Polling date: April 23

Sitting MP, party: Prasanna Kumar Patasani, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 189,744

Runner up name, party: Pruthwiraj Harichandan, BJP

Number of voters in 2014: 891,822

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.37%

Number of women voters in 2014: 691,918

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,531

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 19:13 IST