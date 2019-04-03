Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Odisha’s Bhubaneswar has been under BJD for 20 years
Bhubaneswar will vote on April 23 in the third round of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election. The result will be declared on May 23.
The all-important Lok Sabha constituency of Bhubaneswar in Odisha is a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) pocket borough for two decades now.
Prasanna Kumar Patasani of the BJD is the sitting and five-time member of Parliament from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. Patasani won the seat for the first for his party in 1998 and has held it since.
This year, the ruling party in the state has fielded former Mumbai Police commissioner Arup Patnaik from Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency replacing Patasani. Arup Patnaik will face former bureaucrat Aparajita Sarangi, who is contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket, and Congress backed CPI(M) nominee Janardan Pati.
Here are some details about the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat:
State: Odisha
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bhubaneswar
Polling date: April 23
Sitting MP, party: Prasanna Kumar Patasani, BJD
Winning margin in 2014: 189,744
Runner up name, party: Pruthwiraj Harichandan, BJP
Number of voters in 2014: 891,822
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.37%
Number of women voters in 2014: 691,918
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,531
