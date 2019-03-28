Lok Sabha elections 2019: Khagaria constituency in Bihar

The Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is currently held by the Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Mehboob Ali Kaiser and the party given him the ticket for Lok Sabha elections 2019 too.

Kaiser had in 2014 defeated Krishna Yadav of the RJD with over three lakh votes.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Khagaria

State: Bihar

Date of voting: April 23

Sitting MP, Party: Mehboob Ali Kaiser, LJP

Winning margin in 2014: 313,806

Runner up name, party: Krishna Yadav, RJD

Number of voters in 2014: 896,231

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60.07%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,400

Number of women voters: 450,266

