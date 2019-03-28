Lok Sabha elections 2019: Khagaria constituency in Bihar
The Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is currently held by the Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Mehboob Ali Kaiser and the party given him the ticket for Lok Sabha elections 2019 too.
Kaiser had in 2014 defeated Krishna Yadav of the RJD with over three lakh votes.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Here is all you need to know about Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Khagaria
State: Bihar
Date of voting: April 23
Sitting MP, Party: Mehboob Ali Kaiser, LJP
Winning margin in 2014: 313,806
Runner up name, party: Krishna Yadav, RJD
Number of voters in 2014: 896,231
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60.07%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,400
Number of women voters: 450,266
