Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Ahmedabad (West)

Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Kirit Premjibhai Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki won the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Congress’ Ishwar Makwana from this seat reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. This constituency was created as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008. And, Solanki had won the first elections held in 2009.

State: Gujarat

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ahmedabad (West)

Sitting MP, Party: Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 965,560

Runner up name, party: Ishwar Makwana, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 964,609

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 62.87%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,471

Number of women voters: 733,467

