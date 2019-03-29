Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Ahmedabad (West)constituency watch Updated: Mar 29, 2019 18:48 IST
New Delhi
Patna, India - January 18, 2019: An electoral officer demonstrates the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during the review meeting of poll preparedness of the state for the upcoming general elections, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Friday, January 18, 2019. (Photo by Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)(Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)
Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Kirit Premjibhai Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Kirit Premjibhai Solanki won the 2014 Lok Sabha election against Congress’ Ishwar Makwana from this seat reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. This constituency was created as a part of the implementation of delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008. And, Solanki had won the first elections held in 2009.
State: Gujarat
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Ahmedabad (West)
Sitting MP, Party: Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 965,560
Runner up name, party: Ishwar Makwana, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 964,609
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 62.87%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,471
Number of women voters: 733,467
First Published: Mar 29, 2019 18:48 IST