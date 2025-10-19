Afghanistan tells ICC to take 'decisive measures' against Pakistan after airstrikes kill 3 cricketers: ‘Inhumane attack’

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) might have thanked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for showing solidarity after 3 cricketers lost their lives in the country due to airstrikes launched by Pakistan on Friday evening, but it was quick to remind the Jay Shah-led body to take “decisive measures” against the country that was responsible for such an “inhumane act.” ACB tells ICC to take action against Pakistan. (AFP)

On Friday, Taliban officials claimed that Pakistan violated the 48-hour ceasefire by launching airstrikes, resulting in the death of 10 people, including 3 cricketers. The ACB confirmed the development and also withdrew from the upcoming Tri-Nation Series in Pakistan as a sign of protest.

The ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) then issued separate statements, condoling the demise of the three cricketers and expressing their solidarity with the ACB.

The Afghan board issued another tweet, thanking the apex body, but it was quick to remind the ICC that the major action still needs to be done.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board extends its sincere gratitude to the @ICC for issuing its statement following the ACB’s appeal. This gesture genuinely reflects the ICC’s neutrality, compassion, and commitment to fairness in expressing its sorrow and sympathy over the tragic martyrdom of young domestic cricketers in Afghanistan,” the ACB wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“The ACB has consistently upheld the principle of keeping sports separate from politics and has maintained this stance within the framework of the ICC. The Afghanistan Cricket Board once again strongly condemns this act of violence. While deeply appreciating the ICC’s expression of solidarity, the ACB urges the implementation of firm and decisive measures against those responsible for this inhumane attack,” it added.

Pakistan replace Afghanistan with Zimbabwe

After Afghanistan withdrew from the upcoming Tri-series in November, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sprang into action to find a replacement. On Saturday evening, the body confirmed that Zimbabwe would be Afghanistan's replacement.

The tournament, involving Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, will begin on November 17 with the final scheduled for November 29.

On Sunday morning, Qatar confirmed that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a "immediate ceasefire". According to the official statement from the Qatari Foreign Affairs Ministry, the aim is to "ensure sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner."