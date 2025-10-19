Rashid Khan ramps up protest against Pakistan, removes Lahore Qalandars from his social media bio after Afghans killed

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has removed the mention of Lahore Qalandars, his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, from his bio on X (formerly Twitter), following Afghanistan's withdrawal from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series in Pakistan. The decision comes in protest against recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan that reportedly killed eight civilians — including three young cricketers. Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan(AFP)

Rashid, one of the most prominent voices in Afghan cricket, had listed the major teams he plays for across the globe in his X bio — the Afghanistan national team, Indian Premier League (IPL) side Gujarat Titans, Big Bash League (BBL) team Adelaide Strikers, and PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars. However, a recent update shows that Lahore Qalandars has been removed, leaving only his IPL and BBL affiliations intact alongside the national team.

The move came shortly after Rashid issued a strongly worded statement condemning the strikes and supporting the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) decision to withdraw from the tri-series, which was set to be held in Lahore from November 17 to 29, featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and now Zimbabwe.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan — a tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage,” Rashid posted on X.

“These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed. In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time — our national dignity must come before all else.”

The ACB confirmed that the three cricketers — Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — were among those killed in the airstrikes in Paktika’s Urgun district. Seven others were reported injured.

"In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan," read the ACB's official statement on Saturday.

The emotional fallout has prompted a wave of condemnation from Afghan players. All-rounder Gulbadin Naib posted: “This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence, but it will never break the Afghan spirit.”

Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi echoed the sentiment, calling the killings “a heinous, unforgivable crime,” and praying for the martyrs to be granted Paradise.

Rashid Khan, who has been a fan-favourite in Pakistan and a key performer for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, has now taken a symbolic stand with his bio update — a decision that reflects the deepening rift between the two cricketing nations amid escalating political tensions.

As of now, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with other nations, including Zimbabwe, Nepal, and UAE, to find a replacement for Afghanistan in the tri-series.

The tri-series and the recent Test retirement of Kohli aside, Rashid’s move highlights how cricket — often seen as a bridge between nations — can also become a mirror of geopolitical realities, especially when human tragedy strikes close to home.