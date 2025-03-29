Menu Explore
Ambati Rayudu's classy response to ‘we hope he is okay’ troll as RCB outclass CSK at Chepauk: ‘This is exactly how…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 29, 2025 05:33 PM IST

An RCB fan page poked fun at Ambati Rayudu after his Chennai Super Kings suffered a 50-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepuak.

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has reacted to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan page after Chennai Super Kings suffered a 50-run defeat at Chepauk on Friday. Rayudu, who has played for CSK in the past, has been commenting on the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The former batter has often been seen praising CSK during the commentary, as the fans have also called him biased towards his previous franchise and MS Dhoni on social media. However, the table turned when RCB managed to outclass Chennai at Chepauk on Friday to make it two in two and retain the top spot in the points table. CSK’s defeat to RCB in the “Southern Derby” in their own "Anbuden" (Den of Love) was their first since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008

Ambati Rayudu reacts to troll after CSK suffer defeat.(X Image/@RayuduAmbati)
Ambati Rayudu reacts to troll after CSK suffer defeat.(X Image/@RayuduAmbati)

An RCB fan page poked fun at Rayudu after his former franchise suffered a 50-run defeat at Chepuak.

"WE ARE GETTING WORRIED. A certain member on the panel has been found missing online since last two hours. If anyone has any knowledge about it, please reach out. We hope Ambati Rayudu is doing okay," the post read.

Rayudu reacted to it with a post on Instagram and heaped praise on RCB after their impressive start to IPL season.

"Hahahaha good one .. @rcbfans.official. This is exactly how banter is supposed to be.. you guys have a great team this year and you can hope for the best," he added.

‘You cannot have MS Dhoni so low in the order’: Ambati Rayudu

Meanwhile, Rayudu was critical of Chennai's middle-order after their failure against RCB in the 197-run chase at home. He asserted that that the team management has to promote the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni up in the batting order.

“I am not so convinced about the middle order that CSK possesses right now. To play good quality bowling, you need your best batsmen to bat at those numbers. Ruturaj has to open and also you need to get Ravindra Jadeja slightly up. And also, you cannot have MS Dhoni so low in the order. CSK have their task cut out, they are not playing well against spin also, and it does not look great,” Rayudu said on Star Sports.

After playing the first two matches at home, CSK will now move to Guwahati to face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in the quest to get back to winning ways.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with GT vs MI Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
