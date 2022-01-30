Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Delhi to U-19 World Cup via Mumbai

Whether it is square cuts, pulls or cover drives, Angkrish Raghuvanshi seems to have it all. The opener only contributed 44 in a successful chase of 112 against Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday that took India to the U-19 World Cup semi-finals. But on a sluggish surface where many struggled to time the ball, the wiry 16-year-old didn’t look out of depth at all in an innings laced with seven fours.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise though he is the youngest member of the Indian team. He is the third highest run-getter in the tournament with 272 runs in four games, averaging 68, having scored 144 against Uganda and 79 against Ireland in the group stage. Former India and Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has guided Raghuvanshi since he was 11 years old. The Delhi-born player shifted to Mumbai five years ago to stay at Nayar’s Powai home and train. Sport was already an intrinsic part of the Raghuvanshi household. His father, Avneesh, is a former tennis player and mother, Malika, is a former basketball player. “Everything you see today, be it technical, mental or his style of play, is Abhishek’s influence,” says Avneesh. “It has nothing to do with us. Abhishek is a driven person, so is Angkrish. That match has worked very well.” Raghuvanshi’s association with Nayar came as a result of former Mumbai opener Sahil Kukreja. “Sahil is my wife’s cousin. He saw Angkrish play a few years ago and pointed out some improvements he could make. Sahil felt Abhishek could help. They are good friends.” Nayar saw the boy first when he came to Delhi for a Ranji Trophy game in 2015. A year later, his parents took Raghuvanshi to Mumbai for a weeklong camp under Nayar at Wilson Gymkhana. “Abhishek saw Angkrish play. He said there is a bit of talent in the child but we will have to make a lot of sacrifices,” recalls Avneesh. “Abhishek asked us, ‘are you willing to send Angkrish to live by himself in Mumbai with me?’ We asked Angkrish if that’s what he wants to do and he said yes.” The decision to send their son was not easy. Raghuvanshi had been receiving formal coaching in Gurgaon and could have continued with that. “We got such a great vibe when we met Abhishek. He calls a spade a spade. It was like sending the child to a guru,” says Avneesh.

Angkrish with former all-rounder Abhishek Nayar(HT )

Nayar’s commitment was equally commendable. Now 38, he was still playing for Mumbai when Raghuvanshi started staying with Nayar. “Our sacrifices are fine, but imagine the sacrifices Abhishek had to make. He and his wife, Natasha, are a young couple. Abhishek was firstly playing competitive cricket and travelling. And when he retired, they suddenly have a small boy living with them. That was a big responsibility. Abhishek and Natasha have been very kind and generous. For them to take in a stranger and then to take care of the child has been remarkable,” Avneesh says.

The U-19 opener has benefitted from Mumbai’s cricket-centric culture. Once he shifted to the city, Raghuvanshi went to the same school, Swami Vivekananda International School, as Rohit Sharma and Siddhesh Lad did. “Moving to Mumbai and getting to train under Abhishek was the turning point for his cricket for sure,” Avneesh says. “He may not have developed as quickly if he had stayed back in Delhi. It was one of the best decisions for him.” Raghuvanshi plays for Apollo Cricket Club in Mumbai’s competitive club scene. The team is managed by former Mumbai opener Vinayak Mane. “The boy has got fitter… That has added a lot of value to his game. It is helping him generate power in his shots,” says Mane. “He has got the basics needed to become a good opening batter. He is pretty proactive, which is needed in today’s cricket.” Raghuvanshi’s consistency, feels Mane, should help him. “He will play for Mumbai at some stage. How he shapes up in the next six months to one year will be important. Whenever he plays, he needs to score heavily. That is what is going to be seen by the selectors,” Mane, 39, says. “He looks like a player who is not happy with one or two innings. He wants to keep doing well.”

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium Get flat 50% off on annual subscriptions Start 15 Days Free Trial Already Subscribed? Sign In

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vivek Krishnan Vivek Krishnan is a sports journalist who enjoys covering cricket and football among other disciplines. He wanted to be a cricketer himself but has gladly settled for watching and writing on different sports. ...view detail