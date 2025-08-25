Arshdeep Singh 'got impatient' after not getting chance in England: 'Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill weren't confident...'

Many believed Arshdeep Singh would definitely get a chance in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. However, this wasn't to be as the left-arm pacer warmed the bench for the entirety of the UK tour. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were the sure-shot starters, and Prasidh Krishna was preferred ahead of him for the three Tests. Before the Manchester game, he got injured and was ruled out of the fixture. Now, Punjab bowling coach Gagandeep Singh has revealed that sitting out got to Arshdeep Singh, and he was really impatient. Arshdeep Singh is yet to make his Test debut for India. (PTI)

Gagandeep also speculated on why the youngster wasn't preferred in the playing XI, saying maybe head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill weren't confident about his capabilities.

Arshdeep Singh has played 21 first-class games so far, picking up 66 wickets at an average of 30.37 with two five-wicket hauls. The 26-year-old has made a name for himself in T20Is; however, he is yet to play a Test for India.

“A few months ago, when he was in England, I spoke to him. He was getting impatient because he was not getting a chance. I just told him, ‘You’ve to wait for your time’. I think they should’ve played him in England because he’s a swing bowler and he’s tall, everything’s good," Gagandeep told Times of India.

“I don’t know the team combinations, probably the coach (Gautam Gambhir) and captain (Shubman Gill) weren’t confident about him,” he added.

Arshdeep Singh should work on swing

Speaking further about the left-arm pacer, Gagandeep said that Arshdeep should look to work more on his swing and accuracy. He also opined that Arshdeep, who has 99 T20I wickets to his name, should look to bring more variety to his arsenal.

“He can be a better bowler with more swing and more accuracy. I haven’t seen him in the last few months, but hopefully when I do, I can assess him better," he said.

"From the recent matches that I have observed, he can work more on line and length, yorker balls, and especially bouncers, which are the more effective deliveries in international cricket," he added.

Arshdeep has been named in India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which will begin September 9 in the United Arab Emirates. He, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Harshit Rana, are the three frontline pacers in the squad.

He is India's highest T20I wicket-taker, with 99 scalps at an average of 18.30, and his best figures are 4/9.