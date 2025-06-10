Arshdeep Singh's humbling truth about bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah: 'Word comparison doesn’t even exist'

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh cherished returning to Kent for the training session ahead of the first Test match against England at Headingley, Leeds. A young Indian team has entered a transitional phase after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, the Indian team has started the grind for the five-match Test series, which will also kickstart the new cycle for the World Test Championship. India's Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of the Test cricket match series against England.(@BCCI)

As part of their preparations for the upcoming series, Shubman Gill and the Indian team will face India A in a four-day tour match. This crucial warm-up is scheduled from June 13th at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

Arshdeep is thrilled to be back in Kent, a place where he previously played county cricket, as he aims to regain his red-ball rhythm.

Arshdeep revealed his self-belief, stating he feels "the best" whenever he holds the ball. However, he quickly conceded that any comparisons become irrelevant when Jasprit Bumrah is part of the bowling attack.

“Whenever I hold the ball, I always feel that I am the best. But everyone knows—when you’re in an attack that includes a player named Jasprit Bumrah, then the word ‘comparison’ doesn’t even exist," Arshdeep told BCCI.tv. “So, the focus is on how we can improve each other’s game, each other’s skill sets—and how we can help the team. That’s where my focus lies."

‘Skipper looked in good touch’: Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep said he is enjoying bowling as there is a competitive spirit in the camp ahead of the series to sharpen his skills.

“It was fun bowling to the batters," he said. “They looked quite compact, and there was a competitive spirit—even though we were just working on rhythm, they were fully competing. So that made it even more fun," he said.

The left-arm pacer also talked about challenging the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman in the nets. He revealed that the new skipper looked in good touch in the nets, which is a good sign for the visitors on the big tour

“We had to grind properly and try to get them out with a solid plan. Sai has joined the team for the first time, and he looked very compact too. The skipper looked in good touch. I’ll try my best to keep improving and get them out more often going ahead."